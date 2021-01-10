F 1.10.21 Reatherford.jpg
FLORENCE — Billy Ray Reatherford, age 83, of Florence, passed away January 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Brother Baron Vander Maas officiating.

Mr. Reatherford was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Reatherford; children, Amanda Stone and Vanessa Moore (Robert); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

