FLORENCE — Billy Ray Taylor, 68, of Florence, Alabama passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow, with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Billy was baptized by Brother Larry Burbank as a Christian. Billy enjoyed riding motorcycles, trading cars, and spending time outdoors. He loved children and children loved him.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Geneva Taylor; stepdad, Arthur Lee Taylor, Jr; brothers-in-law, Reeder Lanier, Wilburn May Jr., and Jerry Lucy; sister-in-law, Glenda May.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Taylor; daughters, April Maples (Brian), Amy Graves, Heather Bradford (Jonathan); grandchildren, India and Phoenix Hughes, Aislyn and Katy Hines, Andrea Benson, Brayden O’Neal, and John-Owen Bradford; brothers, Lonnie Taylor and Dewayne May; sisters, Linda Kelley (Earl),and Brenda Lanier; special niece, Jennifer Neeley; special sister-in-law, Jean Lucy; dear friend, Todd Wilbanks; several other nieces and a few nephews.
Pallbearers will be Todd Wilbanks, Harold White, Bruce Harrison, Randal Bunt, Tyler Neeley, Brayden O’Neal, and Russell Box. Honorary pallbearers will be James Gibson, Donnie Balentine, Steve and Andy Taylor, and the Coffee Drinkers at Haddocks.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented