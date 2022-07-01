FLORENCE
Billy Ray “Tony” Wade, 87, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and owner/operator of Wade’s Used Cars. He was loved by all who knew him through out his life. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is remembered for his kindness and lightheartedness to his Christian brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Jerry Campbell and Jeff Stults officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Eugene and Ruby Eula Wade; son, Anthony Ray Wade; brother, Robert Wade; and sister-in-law, Shelby Wade.
He is survived by his wife, Aliene Behel Wade; daughter, Sandra Kay Haygood (Edward); brother, Doyce Norman Wade; sister, Deborah Marie Hendrix (Bill); and grandchildren, Bryan and Allen Waller, and Rachel and Heather Haygood.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Waller, Allen Waller, Steve Dent, Richard Dent, Mike Wade, and Wayne Behel.
Junior Behel, Dick Harrison, Robert Huffaker, and Hollie Balentine will serve as honorary pallbearers.
