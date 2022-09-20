FLORENCE — August 15, 1948 - September 17, 2022 — Billy Vaden, 74, of Florence passed away on September 17, 2022 after a battle due to a stroke. Billy served his country in the Army during Vietnam and served in the Army Reserves for 17 years. He worked for TVA for 35. In 2004, he met Gerri Geiger, and they wed in 2008. Billy loved flowers and had beautiful flower beds. He raised birds and still raised dogs.
He had two children, Ramona Lynette (Vaden) Eddy and Amber Rae Vaden; stepchildren, Kevin Barry Kauffman Jr. and Samantha Marie Kauffman. Billy was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Lynne, Amber, Kevin, Samantha and Gerri and always tried his best to support them. Anyone who knew Billy knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.
Billy was preceded by parents, Archie and Lillian Vaden; grandson, Billy Todd Vickery; brother, Eugene Vaden; daughter, Amber Vaden.
He is survived by his wife, Gerri Vaden; daughter, Ramona Lynne and her husband, Clay Eddy; stepson, Kevin Kauffman; stepdaughter, Samantha Kauffman; granddaughter, Ashton Vickery; grandson, Blake Vickery; stepgrandson, Joshua Delgado; stepgranddaughter, Madison Delgado; great-granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Corble; brothers and their spouses, Artie and Bonnie, Larry and Pam, Kenneth and Sharron, and Diane Vaden; sisters and their spouses, Dorothy and Billy Wallace, Carolyn and Jerry Anderton, Mary (Libby) and Dale Winburn and Ellen and Gerald Richardson; double first cousin and wife, Stanley and Donna Vaden along with many nephews and nieces. The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Elkins Funeral Home in Florence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Canaan Methodist Cemetery.
