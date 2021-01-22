FLORENCE — Billy Ray Wright, Florence, AL was born November 8, 1941 in Cypress Inn, TN, the son of the late Alvin Washington Wright and Margaret Lorene Vickery Wright. He was united in marriage to the former Mary Ruth Hime on July 1, 1967 and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2020.
Mr. Wright was an electrician with Reynolds Alcoa, a member of International Electrical IBEW local, Sheffield, AL, owner of Wright’s Electric, a farmer and a member and the pastor of the First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN. He departed this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, Alabama at the age of 79 years, 2 months, 11 days.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula Wright Martin, husband, Terry and grandson, William “Bill” Martin, all of Florence, AL; sisters, Betty Ann Stults, Russellville, AL, Helen Stutts, South Bend, IN and Kathy Russell, Florence, AL and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Wright was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Washington Wright and stepmother, Elsie Gertrude Allison Wright.
Services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN, with William Kirkman, Ricky Mitchell, Charles Randell Woodard and Elliott Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 and Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to service time at First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN.
Pallbearers will be William “Bill” Martin, Ray Pope, John Harley Scott, David Eliff, Wayne Eliff and Tanner Vandiver.
