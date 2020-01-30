FLORENCE — Billy Raymond Miller, age 69 of Florence, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Miller was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ and a U.S. veteran serving in Desert Storm. He worked as a machinist at TVA shop No. 2, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star, Florence, AL, Cahaba Temple, Huntsville, AL, Master Mason Lodge 14 and National Street Rod Association.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Miller; mother, Evelyn Miller; sister, Shelia Darlene Daniel.
Mr. Miller is survived by a son, Butch Thomas Miller, Florence, AL; daughter, Melissa Ochoa, Japan; brothers, Grady Miller (Patricia), Central, AL, Leroy Miller, Jr., Sheffield, AL; sisters, Ann Durham, Double Springs, AL, Joyce Miller, Sheffield, AL, Sherry Miller, North Carolina; grandchildren, Tyler A. Cornell, Camp La June, NC, Audrey Leigh Miller and Caden Miller, Bonheim, TX; great-granddaughters, Coralyn Cornell, Camp La June, NC.
Special thanks to Billy’s caregivers Eric and Mandy Bourland.
