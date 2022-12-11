IUKA, MISSISSIPPI

Billy Rines, 31, died December 7, 2022.

Visitation will be Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS. The Graveside Service will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Iuka MS.

