MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Schedell “Doc” Walley, 66, died August 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow. He is survived by his wife, Donna Walley.

