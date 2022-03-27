RUSSELLVILLE — Billy T. Stidham was born on September 6, 1935. He was called home to be with Jesus on March 22, 2022. Mr. Stidham will lie in state Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerrod Helms and Bro. Jeff Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Hamilton, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Letha Stidham; brothers, Harlon Stidham, L.G. Stidham, Ed Stidham, Mack Stidham; and granddaughter Bethany Danielle Stidham.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Stidham; and children, Danny (Patti) Stidham, Kenny Stidham, Barry Stidham and Vicki Stidham. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mandy (Caley) Farris, Tyler (Montana) Kitterman, Austin Kitterman and Houston Kitterman; great grandchildren Addyson Farris, Samuel Farris and Ezra Kitterman and one sister Nina Emerson. He had many beloved nieces and nephews
First and foremost, Billy was a follower of Jesus Christ and served as a deacon at Siloam Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He deeply loved and cherished his wife of 68 years, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He grew up on a farm in rural Marion County, Alabama, working in the fields, picking cotton, plowing with horses alongside his father and brothers. Having had his oldest brother serve in both World War II and the Korean War, he was fiercely patriotic. He loved his country.
As a boy, he developed a love for hunting dogs, that turned into a lifelong love of coon hunting. He made many friends through this pastime which is what later changed the course of his life. While attending a field trial event, he saw a man selling handmade dog collars, and a thought came to his mind. When growing up on the farm and the leather gear for the horses broke, you had to fix it yourself. With that skill and a small check from a fender bender, he bought his first hide of leather; some hardware and made his first batch of dog collars. He approached the men at the next field trial event about selling collars himself. He was told he could, and a few years later, he had to quit his job as a tool and die machinist to keep up with the demand. As they say, the rest is history. That idea grew into what is now the business that has served Northwest Alabama, Northeast Mississippi, as South Central Tennessee for close to 50 years. He had a remarkable work ethic, was seldom rivaled, and was a stickler for precision work - perfectionist detail to the highest standard, quite an accomplishment for a man with an 8th grade education. His business is largely successful because of how he treated people. Every customer was treated with the same respect. This in turn, was a big reason people were drawn to him. Everyone that met him, loved and respected him. He felt the same towards them. People loved to get the chance to listen to him, as he told stories, of which he had many. He was a great storyteller.He was known far and wide, having started another business related again to dog suppliers, selling blank I.D. nameplates to customers all over our country.
Trying to say everything about such a man is impossible. He left a legacy, not only for his family, but to all those he helped during his lifetime. He often told us to be honest and always tell the truth. These were principles he held dear and made sure he told his children and grandchildren.
What good fortune and a blessing from a loving God to have been a member of his family. That’s something we are all forever grateful for.
The pallbearers are Elbert Fisher, Mack Singleton, Jeff Stidham, Kenneth Clement, Joel Hand, Ralph Bratcher.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this time.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville directing.
Commented