FLORENCE
Billy Stokes, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed into eternal life on January 1, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83. Born in Culleoka, TN, Billy moved to the Shoals area in 1983. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Grace Pogue Stokes; father, Bill Stokes; brothers, Donald “Blue John” Stokes and Bobby Stokes; and sister, Margaret Stokes Pigg.
Billy is survived by his wife, Melanie Davis Stokes of Florence, AL; son, Keith (Terry) Stokes of Lynnville, TN; daughter, Amy (Greyson) Painter of Murfreesboro, TN. In addition, Billy is survived by four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In 2015, Billy retired from Sun Drop as the general manager in Muscle Shoals, AL, after a 45-year career in the beverage distribution industry. Billy was a servant leader. He never required an employee to work harder than he required of himself. After retirement, Billy enjoyed boating on the Tennessee River, exercising with his Rock Steady and FBC Flexibility friends, and mowing his yard.
Billy was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence, AL for over 30 years. He loved his church family. A testament to Billy’s faith was how he loved his neighbors. There was always an extra seat at his table. He gave willingly and faithfully to individuals in need and causes dear to his heart throughout his life.
Billy will best be remembered for how he loved and cared for his family. The way he lived his life and served others will remain a great source of pride to his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Jude, First Baptist Church of Florence and the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Florence, AL on Saturday, January 7th at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon. Rev. Kevin Johnson and Rev. Larry Wright will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date.
