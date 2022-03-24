RUSSELLVILLE — Billy T. Stidham, 86, died March 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home.

