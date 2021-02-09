RUSSELLVILLE — Billy Thomas Crews, 79, of Russellville, Alabama passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital after a brief illness.
Billy was retired from Reynolds Alloys after 40-plus years of loyal service and served his country proudly as an Army National Guardsman for six years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Adle Crews as well as a brother, Bobby Crews.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Crews; as well as his daughters, Donna Mitchell (Willard) and Sherry Holt (Dusty); sisters, Betty Ann Davis, Martha Sneed (Jimmy); a brother, Larry Crews (Carol); sister-in-law, Linda Ergle (James); grandchildren, Kristen Nix (Kyle), Ryan Mitchell, Wesley Holt and Sydney Holt; a great-granddaughter, Charlee Nix. And his loving fur baby Zoe.
There will be a memorial service held in the Chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama at 3:00 p.m. today, February 9, 2021. Officiating will be Derek Ergle.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
