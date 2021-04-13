WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Billy W. Hawkins, 77, died April 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Mary Hawkins.

