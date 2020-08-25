TUSCUMBIA — Billy W. King, 92, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 25, from 12:30 - 1:30, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service following at 2:00 at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Chad Holder officiating.
Billy was a native of Colbert County. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Edith Louise King.
Billy is survived by his children, Ann Balay (Steve), Anthony King (Krystal), and Dolphus King (Deborah); grandchildren, Nancy McNeal, Ryan King, Aaron Wayne King, Hillary Gulley, Justin King, and Jordan King; great-granddaughter, Danica King; and brother, Louis King.
Billy’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Jessica Collins, as well as the staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Memorials may be made to Colbert County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented