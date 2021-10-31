FLORENCE — Billy W. “Pinto” Watson, 64, died October 23, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.

