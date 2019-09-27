HAMILTON — Billy Wade Rollins, 93, of Hamilton, AL passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at NMMC Hamilton. He was born in Franklin County on Sunday, April 11, 1926 to John Union Rollins and Varnell Miller Rollins.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Jeremy Sorrells and Brother Eurston Rollins officiating. The burial will be in Hamilton City Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Martha Hammond Rollins; parents, John and Varnell Rollins; and brothers, Gene Rollins and John Rollins, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Rosemary Williamson Rollins; his children, Rebecca Creel, Pat Duke (Mike), Jenny Thompson (Brent) and her children, Amanda Beam (James), Raeanna Thomas (Judson); grandchildren, John Creel (Abby), Austin Creel, Jessica Harris, (Chad), Jed Duke (Ashley), Savannah Smith, (Dylan), and Sawyer Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Eurston Rollins; sister, Judy Rollins; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1536, Hamilton, AL 35570.
Marion County Funeral Home directing.
