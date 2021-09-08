MUSCLE SHOALS — Billy Watson Benson, age 90, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Cottage of The Shoals.
Billy was a retired electrician with TVA after 38 years of dedicated and loyal employment, and a Union Member of Local IBEW 558. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ in Sheffield.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and loved his country.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Wayne Benson and wife, Donna Millican Benson; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Benson; daughter, Mary Beth Burkart; parents, Joe Wheeler Benson and Vera Ezzell Benson; brothers, Wayne and Dayton Benson.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville, AL. Larry Kilpatrick will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Derek Benson, Joe Benson, Rhett Bradford, John Cleveland, Mason Willis and Neil Willis.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.
