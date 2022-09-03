TUSCUMBIA

Billy Wayne Bailey, 68, died August 30, 2022. Visitation was Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be today at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

