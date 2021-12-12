BURNSVILLE, MISS. — Billy James Young, Sr., 88, died Friday, December 10, 2021. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., December 14, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.