WATERLOO — Billy Gene Young, 63, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A private service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, officiated by Jerry Hooper. Burial will be in Young Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Jean Young.
He is survived by his wife, Mary B. Young; sons, Jesse (Paula), Joshua (Amanda); grandchildren, Brentyn Lancaster, Jayden Young, Ryleigh Young and Aliya Young; brothers, James Young (Ann) and Eric Young (Cindy); sisters, Diane Woods (Travis) and Debbie Smith (Kevin).
Billy and Mary shared beautiful memories together for over 40 years. They raised two wonderful sons and the bond shared between all of them was very special. Billy was a family man, avid Alabama fan, hunter and loving friend to many people. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren. Billy was known for his kind and generous spirit. He was always there to help anyone in need. He was a simple man who made sure to spend all his extra time at his grandchildren’s ballgames, recitals, pageants, and any extra- curricular activities.
Pallbearers will be David Holcombe, Adam Holcombe, Brentyn Lancaster, Chris Moore, Colt Smith and Cass Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Croy and Jayden Young.
Our family would like to say a special thank you to the health care providers, Encompass and Kindred Healthcare. Please keep us in your prayers. We are so sad that he is gone, but Heaven gained a precious soul.
