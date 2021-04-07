MUSCLE SHOALS — Binh Brown, 51, died April 4, 2021. Public viewing was Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be today at noon at Zion #1 Cemetery, Barton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.