FLORENCE — Birdie Elizabeth Harrison, age 92, of Florence, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, October 6th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Brother Malcolm Scott officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hazel Glover; first husband, Homer Lee Riley, second husband, Jesse Ray Harrison; children, Larry and Alan Riley.
Survivors are her children, Bonita Thorne, Steve Riley (Susan), Johnny Riley, Nancy Johnson (Olen), Jeffrey Wayne Riley; stepchildren, Joel and Michelle Harrison; sister, Carolyn Miller (Kenneth); and 15 grandchildren.
Birdie was retired with Lauderdale County School System and was a member of the Baptist church. Everyone who knew Birdie loved her. You may send condolences to wfunerals.com
