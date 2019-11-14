FLORENCE — Birdie Hill Abernathy Clanton, 92, of Florence, AL, passed away November 12, 2019. Mrs. Clanton was a retired factory worker and homemaker, member of the Church of Christ faith, and a member of the Florence Wagon Club.
Mrs. Clanton is survived by daughters, June Abernathy Clark (John) and Pat Abernathy Hester (Bryant); brother, Douglas Hill; grandchildren, Jill Clark, Julie Fowlkes (Josh), Timothy Hester (Becky), Rodney Hester (Monica), and Natalie Allen (Newman); great-grandchildren, Sarah Hester, Elijah Hester, and Carley Allen; stepsons, Charles Clanton and Jimmy Clanton; stepdaughters, Melissa Clanton, Linda Greene, Frances Bates, Dorothy Hayes, and Judy Cox.
She was preceded in death by parents, John Henry Hill and Madgie Bradley Hill; husbands, R.L. Abernathy and James Clanton; brothers, Quincy Hill and Hollan Hill; sisters, Shelby Blackburn and Lola Richardson; and stepson,Michael Clanton.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hester, Rodney Hester, Newman Allen, Elijah Hester, Josh Fowlkes, and Mike Biehn.
The family would like to thank Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care of Birdie.
Greenhill funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented