LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Birdie J. Cleveland, 97, died January 2, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

