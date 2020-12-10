SHEFFIELD
Bishop James C. Williams, 89, of Sheffield went to be with the Lord and be reunited with his favorite girl of 62 years, Kathleen Crabtree Williams on December 8th, 2020. He was born February 2nd, 1931 in Monterey Tennessee. He served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954 on the Destroyer Class Ship, USS Twinning in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Everett Williams and his mother, Betty Helms Williams and seven siblings.
Bishop Williams served as a minister in the Church of God of Prophecy 66 years, pastoring Eastern Valley, Ensley, Hopewell, Huntsville, Anniston-Saks and Sheffield-Cliff Haven. Additionally, he served in various leadership positions for the church including State Camp Director, State Secretary, District Overseer, Area Presbyter as well as special liaison to the State Overseer. He retired from full-time ministry in 2007 and continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus at Cliff Haven Church.
Affectionately known as “Poppie” by many of his friends and family, many people in the Shoals knew Bishop Williams as the “rock man,” since he shared what he called prayer rocks with almost everyone he met to tell them, “Take and keep this rock and remember Jesus loves you and He’s just a prayer away.” His prayer ministry affected thousands of people in this area. He was an avid bowler who could still bowl over 200 (he bowled a 221 in November) and kept a prayer book of requests for friends at the bowling alley.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Williams (Chanel) and Scott Williams (Cheryl); grandchildren, Lyndsey Wiginton (Jordan), Jameri Tibby, Ryan Williams (Anna), and Logan Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Annistyn and Brayden Tibby.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL with a service to follow in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Livestream will be at CliffHavenChurch.com and Cliff Haven Facebook page. Officiants will be State Bishop, Dr. Brian Sutton and Bishop Neal Wright, his pastor at Cliff Haven Church.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Williams, Logan Williams, Jordan Wiginton, Will Sutton, Danny Sutton and Michael Shook.
