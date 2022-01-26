TUSCUMBIA — Bishop Thomas Owens, Jr., 81, died January 20, 2022. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, Sheffield. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, directing.

