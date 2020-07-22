FLORENCE — Robert Blaine Smith, age 28, of Florence, passed away Friday, July 18, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Experience Church of Florence. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Brian Culbreath and Pastor Jeffrey Street officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Blaine attended Grace House Church and was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rayburn Smith.
Survivors are his parents, Truitt and Tammy Smith; sister, Brittany White; nephew, Maverick White, stepgrandfather, Mitch Wallace.
