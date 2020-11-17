HUNTSVILLE — Blake Andrew Irons, 26, of Huntsville passed away November 13, 2020, at his home. He was an Engineer Programmer for Toyota.
Survivors include his mother, Regina Irons; father, Allen Irons (Jeanie); brother, Clint Irons; sisters, Ashley Irons; grandmothers, Sue Ahonen and Lois Irons; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Brian Blankenship.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Malcolm Scott officiating. The burial will be in Jessie’s Garden cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darryl Ahonen, Joe Irons, R.J. Gist, Greyson Reesor, Tyler Risner and Glen Gist.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented