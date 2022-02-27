GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND — Robert “Bob” Ervin Bruninga (WB4APR) of Glen Burnie, retired Commander of the United States Navy and Senior Research Engineer at the United States Naval Academy, was a pioneer of digital radio techniques and a renewable energy innovator and activist. Compromised by two years of living with advanced sarcoma, his death on February 7 was precipitated by the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Bob was the son of Ervin Bruninga, an FBI agent, and Maybelle Cornelius Bruninga, a homemaker and active community leader. Bob was born in Birmingham, AL in 1948 but the family soon moved to Florence, AL. He attended Coffee High School, graduating in 1966. Bob’s love of electronics and radio communications started early with the crystal radio sets of the 1950s. His love of the environment began as he and his siblings, Carolyn and John, explored the waterways and caves of northwest Alabama. He incorporated both of these early passions in Scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Elise Albert-Bruninga, Bob is survived by his daughter Bethanne Bruninga-Socolar (WE4APR) and her husband Jacob Socolar of Dryden, NY, his son A.J. Bruninga (WA4APR) of Kenai, AK, granddaughter Isabelle Socolar, and his brother John Bruninga (Kathy) and nephew Wil Bruninga of Killen, AL. Bob was predeceased by his parents Ervin Bruninga and Maybelle Cornelius Bruninga, and his sister Carolyn Bruninga McGough.
Throughout his life, Bob maintained ties to his hometown of Florence, AL. In 2021, in recognition of his lifetime achievements and legacy, the City of Florence inducted Bob into their Walk of Honor, a memorial that recognizes individuals who have achieved international acclaim.
When it is safe to gather in large groups, a memorial meeting to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at the Annapolis Friends Meetinghouse.
For those wishing to honor him, please consider either a contribution to the ARISS educational program Space Telerobotics using Amateur Radio (ariss-usa.org/donate-ariss-star/) or taking a special action of your choice, whether large or small, in his memory that contributes to conserving and sustaining our planet.
