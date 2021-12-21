GERMANTOWN, TN — Bob Hawkins, 75, died December 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held December 21, 2021, at noon, at Pleasant Garden Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. He was a member if the Memphis-Raleigh Seventh-day Adventist Church.

