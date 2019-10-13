FLORENCE — Robert S. Keller, 78, of Florence, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Bob was born in Elmira, NY to Arthur and Margaret Keller who precedes in him death. He was a machinist, retiring from Welch Allyn in Skaneateles, NY. Bob loved to travel, camp, and scour flea markets and antique shops for a “good bargain.” He was a faithful servant, reaching out with compassion to many along life’s way. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Shaut.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol; two children, Robert (Theresa) and Mark (Barbara); two stepchildren, Richard Stanton Jr. (Tamara) and Susan Stanton; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his faithful companion, Miss Izzy.
Memorials may be made to the Wesley Chapel Memorial Fund or the American Cancer Society.
