VINA, AL — Bobby Gene “Bob” Knight, 88, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL. He was born in Vina, AL to Jessie B. and Nettie Kathryn Johnson Knight. He was a member of Vina First Baptist Church.
Due to covid concerns, family graveside services will be held Monday, January 18, at 1 p.m. at Pilot Hill Cemetery with Bro. Steve Ledbetter officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two children, Randy Knight (Charlotte) and Reta Ledbetter (Steve); five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily and Austin Knight, and Kristen and Hannah Ledbetter; one sister, Carolyn Palmer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Knight; his parents; three brothers, Burt Knight, Bill Knight, and Jessie Knight; and two sisters, Pauline Turbyfill and Ann Humphres.
Pallbearers will be David Humphres, Jeff Palmer and Austin Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be L.V. Russell, V.H. Emerson, Doug Gober, Raymond Gober and Jerry McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Gideon’s, Franklin County West Camp, P.O. Box 1203, Red Bay, AL 35582.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.deatonfuneralhomes.com.
