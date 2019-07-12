TUSCUMBIA — Robert “Bob” Thomas Kurek, age 78, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. His visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
Bob was a retired baker from Chicago. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Thomas Kurek, Jr.; parents, William Kurek, Sr. and Helen Kurek; brother, William Kurek, Jr.; and sister, Helen Zubek.
His survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Doris Kurek; children, Linda Hessenberger (John), Teresa Barrett and Barbara Smith; sister, Shirley Ulman; grandchildren, Dalton Gross, Haleigh Gross, Alexia Gross, Arielle Gross, MaKayla Johnson, Preston Barrett, Phalen Hessenberger, Zeke Hessenberger, Danielle Smith and Thomas Smith; great-grandchild, Ophelia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Gross, Zeke Hessenberger, Jayden Nichols, Ricky Butler, Ronald Butler and Greg Green.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented