CARROLLTON, GEORGIA — Bob L. Wortmann of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Cottage Landing Assisted Living. He was born on October 20, 1927, in Kewanee, Illinois, to William E. Wortmann and Myrtle Rosenow Wortmann. He was married to Hellen Kimbrough Wortmann on January 9, 1953 in Florence, Alabama at Roger’s Hall on the campus of Florence State Teacher’s College. Bob was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Billie E. Wortmann and stepfather, Eddie O. Brose of Washington, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Lisa Taylor Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Mark S. Wortmann of Carrollton, Georgia and four grandchildren, Lori Dean, Ryan Taylor, Nicole Moulder and Ami Wortmann Denney. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Weathersfield High School in Kewanee, Illinois in 1945. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines. After a short time, his brother convinced him to go into the U.S. Coast Guard where he was a Yeoman. Upon discharge he attended college in Illinois for one year and then transferred to Florence State Teacher’s College where he met his wife and each graduated in 1952. He had a life goal of living in California but his love for Hellen brought him back to Alabama where he was employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority and Reynold’s Metal Company in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Their first home was in Muscle Shoals where they lived when their children, Lisa and Mark, were born. After a number of years, they moved to Huntsville, Alabama where he was employed with the Thiokol Chemical Company as an accountant. In 1969 he and his family moved to Carrollton, Georgia where he took a new position with Southwire in accounting. He later retired from West Georgia National Bank in 1992. He was president of the Civitan Club and an avid bowler with a local league. He was also an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 50 years where he served as a deacon.
Funeral services will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. with visitation held prior to the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Dr. Stephen Allen, Senior Pastor, will be officiating the service with James Kimmel in charge of the music. Pallbearers will be Kelvin Graham, Jim Wallis, grandson, Ryan Taylor, grandsons-in-law, Mike Denney, Matt Moulder and Phillip Dean. Burial will follow on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com
