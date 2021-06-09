TUSCUMBIA

Bob White Woodard, 93 of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away on June 6, 2021.

He was a member of Springdale Baptist Church in Tarrant. He is survived by his children, Glenda (Tom Ed) Dickie, Paul Woodard and Bruce (Teresa) Woodard; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends today, June 9, 2021 at Lemley Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral will follow in the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Brother Michael Cornelius presiding. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Oneonta. Lemley Funeral Home directing.

