ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Bobbie Pressnell Barksdale, 89, died August 26, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 form noon- 2 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First Street Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.