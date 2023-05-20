RUSSELLVILLE — Bobbie Nell Copeland, age 83 of Russellville, passed away May 18, 2023. Bobbie was a Christian, and a member of Pleasant Hill Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in her lifetime. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

