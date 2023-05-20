RUSSELLVILLE — Bobbie Nell Copeland, age 83 of Russellville, passed away May 18, 2023. Bobbie was a Christian, and a member of Pleasant Hill Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in her lifetime. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Bobbie Nell is survived by her children, Jeff Copeland (Valerie), Marvin Copeland (Tina), Veronica Bragwell (Tim); grandchildren, Jasper Copeland, Kellie Hargett (Dustin), Keisha DeMartin (Todd), Kyle Copeland (Amanda), Justus Stancil, Jonah Stancil; great-grandchildren, Clayton DeMartin, Caitlyn DeMartin, Leah Copeland Kazlyn Hammett, Jaxton Copeland, Mallie DeMartin, Miller Copeland; brothers, Harold Hill (Brenda),Jimmy Hill (Wanda), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Copeland and parents, Pete and Ruby Hill.
Visitation will be held at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Church at 2 p.m. The body will lie in state from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at the church. Interment will be in East Franklin Cemetery. Darryl Whitehead, Kyle Copeland and Bo Week will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Todd DeMartin, Jasper Copeland, Dustin Hargett, Clayton DeMartin, Justus Stancil and Jonah Stancil.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
