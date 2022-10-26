FLORENCE — Bobbie Delores Graves, 76, died October 24, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She is the wife of Joe Graves.

