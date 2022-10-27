FLORENCE — Bobbie Dolores Graves, 76, of Florence Alabama passed away October 24, 2022.
The family will receive friends to celebrate her life on October 28, at Williams Funeral Home from 11 AM to 1 PM. The service will follow at 1 PM with Brother Henry Melton, Dwight Holly of Faith Church, along with Pastor Neal Wright from Cliff Haven Church, performing rights. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Bobbie and Joe truly had a love story. They enjoyed 28 wonderful years of marriage together. They both feel that the other was their emotional and spiritual counterpart and love of their life. Although Bobbie had several interests, her favorite thing to do was spend time with and take care of Joe. In this, he was truly blessed.
A few things to know about Bobbie. Despite many people describing her as sweet, she was actually feisty and spirited! She loved life and the outdoors. She was a homemaker and she loved to work in the yard and tend to her Coi fish, each one of which had an actual name! (They may have been her second love!) Also, she was a painter, but most of all, she was a wife, mother and grandmother.
She was member of Faith Church and Brother Henry was perhaps the only man she admired as much as Joe. He actually married them! His encouragement and guidance was priceless. And it is an honor and a privilege that he is able to participate in her celebration Friday.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Joe, five daughters, four sons-in-law, and 10 grandchildren! That is quite a legacy for an only child. Six of her grandchildren will be her pallbearers - Luke, Brock, Tanner, Maddox, Sawyer and Murray. She will be so proud of these young men standing alongside of her. The support of Debra, Darla, Lori, Lisa and Amy was invaluable during the last few weeks of her life and Joe would like to extend his incredible appreciation for all of their love and attention.
We would also like to thank the staff at North Alabama Medical Center, especially Dr. Lango, Dr. Rhuland and Dr. Westerman. Their care, compassion and expertise was amazing. In addition, Dr. Davis and AnnaMarie at Glenwood Rehab were instrumental in caring for her and allowing her to end her final days in peace. This is in no way a comprehensive list and we would like to thank each and every healthcare worker who cared for her. We appreciate each you!
We were so blessed to have Bobbie in our lives. We thank each and everyone of you for your love and support. We ask that you celebrate life, love each other truly, be loyal and faithful servants of God. And laugh often - Bobbie would want it no other way.
May the Lord bless you and keep you, may His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you and may He give you peace. Thank you so much for all your love. We love you.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
