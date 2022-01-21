IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Bobbie Gene Stults, 86, of Iron City, TN, passed away on January 19, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Bobbie worked at Stylon Tile Company, then in maintenance at UNA before retiring as a Maintenance Mechanic for Occidental Chemical Company. He later served as an Ag Census Statistician and was a lifelong farmer. He was a deacon and lifelong member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and a member of the Iron City Stainless Lodge as a 33rd Degree Mason.
Bobbie, affectionately known to many as ¨Granddaddy,¨ was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and granddaddy. He was a respectable man of integrity and honor. Granddaddy loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. He had a unique way of communicating and a knack for telling stories. He loved to tell the story about the first time he saw Doris (Grandmother). She was getting on the bus, and he said he thought she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. Later, on August 23, 1957, he made her his bride. Granddaddy brought a lot of joy and laughter to his friends and family, and he will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Martin Stults; sons, Mark Stults (Christy), Ethan Stults (Tammy), Tim Stults (Amber); daughter, Amy Stults Simbeck (Harley); grandchildren, Jeff Stults (Erin), Jacob Stults, Taylor Stults (Heather), Ashley Stults, Timothy Beck Stults, Grace Stults, Lilly Stults, AmyBeth Simbeck, and Patton Simbeck; great-grandchildren, Eli Stults, Luke Stults, Dani Mae Stults; and devoted caregiver, Tracy Staggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Walsie Blackwell Stults; brother, J.C. Stults; sister, Frances Stults Littrell.
Visitation will be today, January 21, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 22 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Billy Hill officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stults, Jacob Stults, Taylor Stults, Patton Simbeck, Daniel Bromley, Tracy Clemmons, and Heath Lamprecht. Honorary pallbearers will be all Stults Farms employees.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
