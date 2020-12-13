HALEYVILLE

Bobbie Hugh Masters, 87, died December 11, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. today in Winston Memorial Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.