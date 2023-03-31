FLORENCE — Bobbie J. Jordan, 93, died March 26, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was a lifelong member of Highland Baptist Church. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

