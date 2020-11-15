HALEYVILLE — Bobbie Jean Hood, 78, died November 13, 2020. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial to follow in Littleville Cemetery.

