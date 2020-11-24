FLORENCE — Bobbie Jean Phillips, 87 of Florence, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist of Greenhill. She was a graduate of the Class of 1953 at Coffee High School. She worked for First National Bank in Florence, St. Joseph American Bank, St. Joseph Tennessee, and retired from Suntrust Bank in Florence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park, with Rev. Kevin Johnson officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Phillips; parents, James Thomas Russell and Velma Hughes Russell; brother, Paris Russell; and sisters, Nadine Keenum, Helen English, Dorothy Minor, and Tommie Faye Hendon.
She is survived by her sons, William Russell Phillips (Carolyn) and Barry Carl Phillips (Tosha); daughter, Angela Leigh Danley (Ron); grandchildren, Forrest Danley, Colleen Danley, Wesley Phillips, Hannah Phillips, Griffin Phillips, Jared Phillips, MaKenzie, Behel and Christopher Behel.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Phillips, Griffin Phillips, Chip Phillips, Jared Phillips, Ronnie English, and Stanley Minor.
She was a loving wife and mother and had a steadfast loyalty to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
