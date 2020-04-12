MUSCLE SHOALS — Bonnie Jean Wallace, 77, of Muscle Shoals passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes a private family burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Moulton. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date after the ban has been lifted.
Bonnie was a native of Orlando, Florida and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, former housewife and Telemetry Tech at ECM and Decatur General Hospitals. Bonnie loved spending time with family and grandkids, watching old movies, and her Alabama football.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Sherman E. “Gene” Wallace; parents, Dewey Raymond Sr. and Betty Marie Speegle; and brother, Dewey Raymond Jr. “Ray” Speegle.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Craig Wallace (Christy), Columbia, TN and Chris Wallace, Muscle Shoals, AL; daughters, Michele Carter (Keith), Canton, Ga. And Melanie Crittenden, Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren, Ashley Feltman (Jacob), Chloe Wallace, Mason Wallace, Caroline Carter, Brodie Carter, Cole, Sam, and Tyler Crittenden, and Anderson Van Bibber; and great-grandchildren, Adelaide James and Flora Rae Feltman.
