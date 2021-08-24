FLORENCE — Bobbie Jo Davenport spread her wings August 21, 2021. She left behind her daughter, Brenda and her brother, Buddy (Joyce), who adored her very much.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. The service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Henry Melton officiating. Entombment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Bobbie was born in Double Springs, Alabama on January 29, 1931, and lived in that area until moving to Florence. She loved to camp and fish, and was known for her delicious fried catfish, hushpuppies and homemade fried pies which she always shared with family and friends.
In her earlier years she worked at Rolling Acres Nursing Home as a nurses aide. Her patients loved her and she took excellent care of them.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her mother, Linnie Blackstock and father, Floyd Armstrong; brother, Odell Armstrong; husband, Tony Davenport; son, Bruce Davenport; and special nephew, Phil Armstrong.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bray; brother, Buddy Armstrong (Joyce); granddaughter, Andrea Schachter (Doron), New York; great-grandchildren, Henry and Xander Schachter; grandson, Gentry Davenport (Crystal), Tuscumbia; great-grandchildren, Deacon and Gatlin Davenport. Bobbie had several nieces and nephews and was fond of her special nephew, Mike Armstrong, they enjoyed talking about gardening.
Special thanks to Buddy and Joyce Armstrong for all your care and help during this trying time. Much love to the both of you. Thanks to North Alabama Hospice Angels, Matt, Stephanie, Carol, Ann, Mark, Michelle, and Crystal for the special care of Mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s fund. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
