SHEFFIELD — Bobbie Kelly, 88, passed away peacefully May 7th, 2023, after a long illness. Funeral services will be held in her home church, Grace Episcopal, Sheffield, on June 2nd at 1:00 p.m.
Bobbie was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for many years where she served on the vestry and completed the Education for Ministry studies. Bobbie took her heart for caring for others with her as she traveled extensively with her late husband, James “Jim” Kelly. She loved learning about and experiencing new people and cultures in Japan, South and Central America, and Europe.
She co-founded a charity to purchase and deliver EKG machines to Albanian hospitals. Bobbie was a lifelong artist, doing beautiful work she gave away as treasured gifts. She loved learning and attended Coronado School of Fine Arts, San Diego State University, and graduated with honors from the University of North Alabama. Bobbie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kelly; parents, Ruth and Clifton Stone; and brother, Steve Stone.
She will be missed and survived by her son, David Kelly; daughter, Sha Gautney; brother, Clif Stone; sister, Katy Kaylor; and grandchildren, Ari and Ian Kelly and Andrew Gautney.
