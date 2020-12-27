FLORENCE — Bobbie Lee Phelps Mitchell, 84, passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Raymond Mitchell; her parents, Bruce M. Phelps and Annie Marjorie Bowes Phelps; sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Evelyn Hehn; brothers, Bruce M. Phelps II and John Phelps; a son-in-law, Douglas Fowler; and a special close friend, Lucille Mays.
She was a faithful member of Stony Point Church of Christ since the early 60s and had many friends there whom she truly adored.
She is survived by her children, Tanya Mitchell Fowler, David Nolan Mitchell, Clayton Wayne Mitchell (Melissa); grandchildren, Zachary Nolan Mitchell, Amber Joiner Durham (Hershell), and Callie Anne Mitchell; one great-grandchild, Preston Durham; and a very special friend and sister, whom she loved very much, Ruth Douthit, of Charleston, South Carolina.
She was a supportive wife of her husband who was a Florence Police Officer for 38 years. She enjoyed her oil painting and other crafts, many items she gave away to be cherished by others. She was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and always enjoyed her phone calls with her sister, Ruth, who each would answer the phone “Roll Tide!”
Due to risks associated with the COVID pandemic, a public graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, December 30, at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Ricky Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Mitchell, Joseph Smith, Shannon Hyde, Kevin Mitchell, Ed Thrasher, and Hershell Durham.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sheriff Rick Singleton and members of the Florence Police Department.
Please make donations in her memory to the activities building fund at Stony Point Church of Christ or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
