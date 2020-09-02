F.9.2.20 Bobbie Lou Peck.jpg

FLORENCE — Bobbie Lou Peck, 88 of Florence, passed away on September 1, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Peck retired from SBS Electric as a Secretary; and a member of Central Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel, funeral services to follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Keith Davis and burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Peck; mother, Mary Brooks Garrison and father, Milton Walter Garrison; brothers, Jimmy Garrison and Travis Garrison; sisters, Edith Palmer, Flora Williams, and Lillian Garrison. She is survived by her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and special friend Barbara Davis.

Pallbearers will be Florence Police Department and the Lauderdale Sheriff’s Department.

Special thanks to Keestone of Florence.

Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

