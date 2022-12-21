HAMILTON — Bobbie Nell Harris Mitchell, 87, died December 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11:30 until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

